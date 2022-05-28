Kanye West raps about his fight against Kim Kardashian for his children!

Rapper Kanye West sings about his fight with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian for his children. We give you more details.

He sings for his children. Kanye West unveiled his new track where he raps about his fight against Kim Kardashian! MCE TV gives you more details.

“True Love” by Kanye West

Since announcing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West fights for his children. The rapper recently expressed his feelings about the battle he leads against his ex-wife.

He also took advantage of his new song, released on May 27, to talk about it. In this new title, “True Love” (True love), Kanye West talks about his fight against Kim Kardashian regarding custody of their children.

He simply explains that he has the impression of borrowing them. In his first verse, the American rapper wonders when he will see his children and answers each question with: ” I will see you tomorrow “.

As a reminder, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have 4 children together! The oldest North West is 8 years old. Next comes Saint, 6 years old, Chicago 4 years old and Psalm only 3 years old.

Very young children who will grow up far from their father. “When I have to return them, scan them like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings are hard all the same. » sings the American rapper.

He seems very touched by the fact of not having had custody of the children. And especially not to be able to live with them anymore. Several weeks ago he accused Kim Kardashian of not letting him see his children. What is it really ?

Kim Kardashian denies everything

On social networks, rapper Kanye West did not hesitate to blame his ex wrongly. On Instagram, he shared a photo of his daughter North’s backpack badges.

In legend, Kanye West had written that he had finally been allowed to see his daughter last week. He thus implied that Kim Kardashian forbade him to see the children.

But in the face of her accusations, the young mother did not remain silent. Indeed, she simply replied that it was not true in comment.

She had indeed asked to stop his stories. Noting in passing that he had picked them up from school that very morning! Looks like Kanye West doesn’t not tell the whole truth to his fans.

After 7 years of marriage, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have decided to separate. It is also the business woman who asked for the divorce and who stuck to this decision.

She was also able to count on the support of those close to her, in particular her mother. The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had deteriorated at the end.

The 42-year-old woman had explained that it was better that they leave each other. If only for the good of the children!

Today, she has rebuilt her life on her side. Indeed, Kim Kardashian spins the perfect love with her new darling Pete Davidson. His relatives also validate their couple and say that the pretty brunette has never been so happy.