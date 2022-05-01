Kanye West raps about Kim Kardashian’s disappearance in a song!

In the sound “Keep It Burnin”, Kanye West rapped about his relationship with his ex Kim Kardashian! He obviously attacked Pete Davidson.

The mockery continues between Kanye West – Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. In the track Keep It Burnin, Ye opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife, while taking care to tackle his new boyfriend. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Water in the gas!

The relationship between Kanye West – Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. You have to believe that‘they will never get along Perfectly !

However, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister has tried everything to patch up these two men. She even revealed having taken the first step towards Ye, to become friends with him.

Because obviously, this situation annoys him to the highest degree. She wishes for peace and serenity. A close source then testified:“She loves Pete. And is also so happy to see how happy he makes her sister. »

“She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister. So we hear their closest friends and family approving on both sides.”

But that doesn’t mean thatshe wishes Kanye West ill, quite the contrary! She wants to be friends with him. “I just want him to be happy and she seems like the nicest. As long as he’s happy, I don’t care what it is.” she confided.

“I think that will reflect in your life and your work, everything, and how you are a father. So I…as long as he’s happy, I really, really want this”.

For his part, Kanye West is focusing on his recovery. He retired from scandals for the sake of his sanity. He who is used to posting on his Instagram account reserves this right. But that doesn’t stop Pete Davidson from attacking…

Kanye West raps with his heart

This week, Pete Davidson poked fun at himself and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian again during two comedy shows in Los Angeles. He mocked the rapper’s elocution, and the rumors he spread.

For his part, Kanye West is focusing on his projects. His fans discovered the track Keep It Burnin with rapper Future. And he proves that he still has grudges.

And for good reason ! The rapper went public with his feelings for his ex. He first talked about the house he bought for her: I will buy a house, then you will see that you are home if I miss you. »

Next, Kanye West spoke about his presidential candidacys of the United States in the 2024 elections. A candidacy during which Kim Kardashian accompanied him: “When you show up for 24, I bet your spouse will be with you.”

Finally, Yea clashed Pete Davidson to spice up the sonot : “You don’t want tension, boy, you just want attention.” I will appear at your house if you appear in my mentions”.

So that puts water in the gas! Let’s hope it doesn’t explode by then…