Kanye West receives emotional congratulations from his girlfriend, Chaney Jones, after his triumph at the Grammys

After Kanye West will triumph at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night by being crowned the hip hop artist with the most awards in history, His girlfriend Chaney Jones, who has been compared to Kim Kardashian for her great physical resemblance, used her Instagram account to dedicate an emotional congratulations to her for this achievement.

“The greatest… So proud”, The 24-year-old wrote at the bottom of a photo showing the list of awards the musician received.

Chaney Jones congratulates Kanye West at the Grammys

Photo: Instagram @chaneyjonesssss

Ye was recognized with two Grammy Awards, one for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Melodic Rap Performance.”although he was not at the ceremony to collect the awards, as we remember that since last month, the Recording Academy prohibited him from attending the event due to his behavior in recent weeks on social networks, where he attacked his ex-wife kim kardashian and his current partner, Peter Davidson.

Before his emotional congratulations, Jones had publicly thanked kanye-west for the luxurious Venus ET Fleur bag, valued at 275 thousand dollars. Birkin bags are so rare and hard to come by that you can’t even buy them directly from the Hermès store.

Chaney Jones shows off the luxurious bag Ye gave her

Photo: Instagram @chaneyjonesssss

Who is Chaney Jones, Kanye West’s new girlfriend?

Chaney-Jones She is 24 years old, has more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram, where she usually posts photos of herself on the beach, luxury trips and beauty routines.

In recent months she has gained popularity for dating the rapper, who is almost 20 years older than her, dressing just like Kim Kardashian, in many of the photos she shares you can see the great resemblance she has physically with the socialite.