Kanye West responds to Gigi Hadid’s attacks and clashes his physique!

On social networks, rapper Kanye West did not hesitate to attack model Gigi Hadid and criticized her physique!

After spending several months attacking Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Kanye West has decided to attack other stars. Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and the Kardashian family still have suffered the hatred of the rapper.

New controversies

While Kanye West has seemed more low-key lately, he’s back. At first, he shocked the whole world during the presentation of his new Yeezy collection.

And for good reason, he also paraded his models with T-shirts bearing the slogan “White Lives Matter”. This currency is used by far-right groups. A shock for many stars who reacted on social networks.

A few hours later, Kanye West again shocked the Web. This time, he violently attacked a Vogue journalist. And for good reason, the latter supported the model Gigi Hadid.

called Ye a “stalker” but also a “joke.” It was enough for the main interested party to react. This Friday, October 7, he spoke on his social networks.

“I’m not going to let myself be victimized by Hollywood again. Gigi you are a privileged Karen (a first name used in the United States to designate a white woman who uses her privileges, editor’s note)” swung Kanye West.

Before adding: “You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. You are a zombie. You speak now. But we didn’t hear you when my daughter was kidnapped on her birthday” .

Kanye West still attracts the wrath of his ex-in-laws

In his message, Kanye West once again refers to an argument with Kim Kardashian. He accuses the latter of having kidnapped their daughter, Chicago, on her birthday.

Khloé Kardashian has also swung the . “You are the father of my nieces and nephews. And I try to be respectful. But please STOP tearing down Kimberly” .

“And to use our family when you want to distract. That’s enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone has had enough” replied Khloé Kardashian to Kanye West.

Before continuing: “YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts that prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to come, you came too” .

Kanye West then retorted. ” You lie. And you are all liars too. You actually had Chicago kidnapped on her birthday so she could remembering his father’s absence” .

“So there you had a pre-birthday party for Psalms when I was coming back from Japan to be there for his birthday, and the first time I heard about it was when I saw pictures of the party on line “ .

While Kanye West apologized to Kim Kardashian last September, he again reiterated shocking remarks against her. One thing is certain, so the two are not likely to make peace anytime soon. Case to follow!