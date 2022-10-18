Kanye West reveals a secret about Drake: ”He had a relationship with Kris Jenner”

American rapper and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, has had a dispute with Canadian singer, Drake. The businessman even wrote a message last Thursday, October 13 on his Instagram against the Canadian star :

Drake AF-Ya Baby Mama’s Mama. This is the real war.

, before deleting it. Present for a third time on the Drink Champs podcast yesterday, Sunday October 16, as part of an interview, the ex of the famous reality TV star, said that he had since buried the hatchet last year. with Drake.

Furthermore, the rapper who now calls himself Ye also claimed that Drake is the “greatest rapper of all time”. Before making a revelation about his ex-mother-in-law and the Canadian singer. According to him, Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian had an affair with Drake. The relationship between the singer and Kim’s mom dates back to 2013.

By the way, at that time, Kris Jenner was present at Drake’s album release party and they took a photo together which fueled rumors of their romance. But long before that, Drake performed at Kylie Jenner’s 16th birthday party and reportedly met Kris. And on this supposed idyll, the Canadian star had said this:

I’m just a friend. I really like Kylie Jenner, I really like Kendall Jenner. Everyone is really nice. Khloé is really nice. And obviously, you know, the queen of it all, Kris Jenner, is my favorite. She’s the boss. She’s actually in town tonight, I tried to get her to come. She could drop by and play some FIFA, you know?.

With this claim from Kanye West, speculation is once again reigniting and people are waiting for a reaction from the two people to cut it short.

