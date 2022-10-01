Kanye West reveals his biggest regret about his ex Kim Kardashian!

A source close to rapper Kanye West has revealed the rapper’s biggest regret about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian!

For many years, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have lived the perfect love. The two had even decided to get married and they started their own family. Together, they had four children who are their greatest happiness.

Kanye West wants to win back Kim Kardashian

If Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seemed to live the perfect love. Things quickly degenerated between them. When the rapper decided to show up, everything changed.

Kanye West made private remarks that Kim Kardashian did not want to leak. But that’s not all. On social networks, he had compared Kris Jenner in Kim Jong Un.

A lack of respect that the family has also had great difficulty in forgiving. The principal concerned had also swayed that his wife had cheated on him. Quite astonishing remarks which have makes a big controversy.

Following this, the reality TV candidate had to speak to discuss her husband’s bipolar disorder. A few months after these events, she finally decided to .

To everyone’s surprise, Kim Kardashian has decided to end her marriage. For his part, Kanye West would do his best. Now separated from Pete Davidson, the pretty brunette is a heart to take.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, a source revealed that the rapper has no intention of giving up hope. He wants to win back his ex. On the other hand, he knows that the path will be strewn with pitfalls.

This great regret

“Kanye West understands that things might not happen now, or anytime soon. But he knows they will always be in each other’s lives no matter what.” the source said.

The source also explained that Kanye West was doing his maximum to repair their relationship. On the other hand, she added that “it’s just not the same as before”. He would also regret having thought that Kim Kardashian was “acquired”.

The source explained that it’s a feeling that is often ingrained when a person is very close to someone. Before adding that it is “something he very sorry“. But that’s not all.

Kanye West’s relative also revealed that he was very angry with himself after his controversial posts on social networks. As a reminder, he has not stopped harassing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for months.

And for good reason, he never validated their love story. The rapper had a hard time accepting his wife getting back together with another man. Especially since he wanted fix things between them.

On this subject, the source close to Kanye West also indicated: “He never meant to hurt her. Or hurt him. And he would do it all again if he could. His friends told him that the public attacks had to stop” .