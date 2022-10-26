Kanye West Reveals His Favorite Song From Beyoncé’s New Album!

Kanye West has validated Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance. The rapper even unveiled his favorite song in the lot!

For Beyoncé’s 41st birthday, Kanye West gave her a special message on Instagram. He revealed his favorite song from the singer’s new albumto know Renaissance. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kanye West: a family life like no other

Since her divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West fights body and soul to keep his children away from public life and social networks. According to him, it is a dangerous environment from which his children must be protected.

But Kim Kardashian does not seem to take into account the opinion of her ex-husband. This is how the situation worsened at the beginning of September.

Indeed, a few days ago, Kanye West deleted all photos with his family from his Instagram. The goal ? Protect your children from this notoriety that they did not choose.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. I deal with addiction. Instagram promotes it. I won’t let this happen to Northy and Chicago”he confessed.

In addition, September requires, it’s back to school for all children. So it was a new subject of turmoil between the two parents. A conflict that also ended on social networks.

“No, we have to talk in person, you don’t have a say in where the kids go to school. Why should you choose? Because you’re half white? »then dropped the rapper.

That’s what Kanye West calls co-parenting. A situation that is sometimes complicated between him and his ex-wifeKim Kardashian.

On the other hand, despite his personal life problems, the rapper does not forget his friends. This is how he gave a little nod to Beyoncé for her 41st birthday.

On Instagram, he revealed his favorite song from the singer’s new album, Renaissance. MCE TV tells you more!

Her favorite song from the Beyoncé album

This Sunday, September 4, 2022, Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday. For the occasion, Kanye West winked at the singer.

The rapper revealed his favorite song from his new album, Renaissance. It’s about the music church girl.

On his post, he added “Favorite song from Beyoncé’s album” in legend. In mid-August, the latter was ranked 22nd on the Billboard charts. And this, while Break My Soul was in the lead.

As a reminder, these two had previously collaborated on the track “Lift Off”from his 2011 album, Watch the Thronewith Jay-Z.

But the rapper did not stop there! In effect, he also paid tribute to the last musical project of DJ Khalid, God Did.

Additionally, he named the song Essence by Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber and Tems as “best song in music history to date”.

In short, Kanye West had fun doing his own ranking of his favorite music on his Instagram. Which is not to displease the fans!

Photo credits :

Dylan Travis/ABACA

Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy / Abaca