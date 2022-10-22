Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Only Matters ‘On Paper’

Not on her? Kanye West weighed in on his separation from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them officially finished.

“I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced on the idea of ​​being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “His name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye? »

The Yeezy creator noted that he still cared about the 42-year-old Kardashian after their breakup, saying, “I will love her for life and oddly enough, I will protect her.”

West’s insight into his post-separate relationship with the Hulu personality, who filed for divorce in February 2021, comes after he recently accused his family of not letting him see his children. (The former couple share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.)

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me over my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say the Kardashians were wrong for keeping me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month, referencing criticism of his recent Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. “Or we just step in when we want to take down a black man for actually having a political opinion.”

He added: “And for all the public so outraged by my T-shirt. Where were you when I couldn’t see my children. I went public hoping to gain public support at the time.

Khloe Kardashian, for her part, came to her sister’s defense in the comments section. “Yes I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media but YOU keep doing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deviate,” she replied. “Again with the anniversary story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up.

The Skims founder was married to the rapper for nearly seven years before calling it quits. Kim was declared legally single earlier this year.

In April, the reality star recalled not speaking to West for several months amid their messy divorce. “We went from time to time. You know, we went about eight months without even talking to each other when the divorce started,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff. He and I just took a minute without talking.

The beauty mogul continued: “And I think in relationships it will be like that. I hope we, you know, are the goals of co-parenting in the end. …I think we just have a different kind of platform now. But you know, that doesn’t mean that maybe because he expressed himself a certain way that he’s not an amazing person and an amazing friend. I believe we will have that again. I still have a lot of hope.

Meanwhile, West recently opened up about sharing custody with Kim. “Even to this day, I will always give Kim advice on things that might help because it’s going to be okay with the kids,” he said on the ‘Alo Mind Full’ podcast last month. “She still has them 80% of the time, [to] raise these children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth was that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the program.