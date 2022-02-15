Kanye West sent a truck of red roses to Kim Kardashian

He does not resign Kanye West: wants to come back with Kim Kardashian and is willing to do anything for win it back. Also have them delivered home, on Valentine’s Day, a pick up truck loaded with red roses on which the words “My vision is Krystal Klear“(With a reinforcing K), that is:” I have very clear ideas about the future “, evidently alluding to a future with her.

Instagram

A blatant gesture and also a bit of bad taste (also because in our European eyes that black pickup definitely resembles a hearse) of which West first left testimony on his Instagram profile by tagging his ex-wife, and then he has, with a flicker of common sense , deleted.

Indeed, someone has read in sentence one yet another threat to Pete DavidsonKim’s new companion, to whom the 44-year-old rapper, in addition to the arrows sent via Instagram, literally sang them in the song City of Gods: “My vision is crystal clear”, reads the piece, which then continues with “a hundred henchmen are headed to Saturday Night Livea gesture of mine and the dead man escapes us ».

In his defense, however, the roses icons which, in the caption accompanying the deleted post, followed the same sentence that appeared on the pick up, suggesting that the message was exclusively for the ex-wifeto which West had the flower bed sent immediately after reiterating – always online – his love and his desire to reunite the family (i Kimyeas fans call them, they have four children).

Julia Fox and Kanye West together at Paris Fashion Week JM HAEDRICH / IPA

It did not arrive from the former reality queen entrepreneur no replyon the other hand, he reacted Julia Foxwho in the last month has accompanied West in the guise of new partnerand that Sunday put a like to a photo of Kim, after deleting all of Kanye’s photos from her profile: on Valentine’s Day, just before the rapper published the photos of the pick up, he countersigned a joint statement which states that “their relationship is overBut who (obviously) “remain good friends and collaborators”. Not even a month ago they were together at Paris Fashion Week.