Kanye West shows off his new relationship hours before legal confrontation with Kim Kardashian

After firing his third lawyer and Hours before legally confronting Kim Kardashian, Kanye West showed off his new relationship. The rapper was very much in love by sharing a publication of the news in which he appears with Chaney Jones.

Almost immediately after ending his relationship with the Italian actress Julie Fox, with whom he seemed very happy, Kanye West got a new muse who turned out to be “a double” of Kim Kardashian. Even the rapper confessed that the great resemblance between the two was what made him fall in love.

Kanye West shows off his new relationship with Chaney Jones

This Wednesday, March 2, Kanye West and kim kardashian they will legally face each other once again to end their marriage. While the businesswoman wants to be single before the law, the rapper is doing everything possible to make the case difficult by putting obstacles in the process.

Despite not wanting to sign the divorce to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has been seen very much in love with his new girlfriend and hours before the meeting with his ex-partnerthe interpreter of “Praise God” shared a publication in which he appears with Chaney-Jones.

Through his Instagram account, Kanye West shared a screenshot of a news story in which it is said that the rapper and his new girlfriend are taking things seriously and getting stronger. The publication was limited to putting a black heart emoticon as a caption.