Kanye West singing the marriage crisis with Kim Kardashian

At the second event organized for the pre-hearing of the new album of the ex-husband, Kim Kardashian was also present – to give support – wrapped in a super-tight black jumpsuit and complete with a fetish mask. Will it also be because of this non-obvious presence that Kanye West has subsequently amazed fans by presenting modified versions of some of his new songs?

Has not yet released the next album Donda, Kanye West, but at the second party dedicated to listening, fans realized that some texts about Kim Kardashian had been in a sense “updated”.

In the song Love Unconditionallyespecially, it seems clear the reference to Kim and the end of the marriage with the rapper. “I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family / I’m losing my family“, kanye wrote in the original lyrics of the song. But later he sang: “She yells at me: Honey, why could you leave?“

The song begins with the voice of Kanye’s deceased mother, Donda, who says: “He has taught his children two lessons. The first is, no matter what happens, never abandon your family. The second is: whatever happens, he loves unconditionally“. In the song’s new lyrics, Kanye raps: “I’m losing my whole family/ Treasure, back to me“.

May his be an invitation to reconciliation?

There is also a song called Lord I Need You which seems to refer to the couple’s divorce. “Time and space are a luxury / But you came here to prove that you are still in love with me“, sings Kanye, apparently referring to the fact that Kim attended both listening events organized in Atlanta, along with their four children.

