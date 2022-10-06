Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week Outfits!

Once again, Kanye West has decided to attack Kim Kardashian. And this time, the latter criticized her Fashion Week outfits.

Kanye West never hesitates to throw spades at Kim Kardashian. Indeed, the famous rapper criticized his ex-wife’s outfits for Fashion Week. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kanye West keeps getting noticed

No one can miss the famous Kanye West. Indeed, the rapper knows wildly successful around the world. He then goes on to make appearances and continues to get noticed. And yes, impossible for him to go unnoticed. To the delight of his many fans therefore.

But in reality, Kanye West finds himself right now in many controversies. Indeed, since his divorce from the famous Kim Kardashian, the father of four children seems lost. Between clashes, criticisms and big confusions, the star of the Balenciaga fashion show don’t do things by halves. In short, his behavior is surprising.

Moreover, a few days ago, the rapper decided to take it out on Hailey Bieber. While he seemed very upset against the young woman, he even decided to challenge her husband Justin Bieber. Just that !

If Kanye West clashes with many stars, his favorite target remains Kim Kardashian. Indeed, since his divorce with the beauty, the artist has not ceased to send him spades. And today, the latter makes fun of her Fashion Week outfits. MCE TV tells you more!

The rapper criticizes Kim Kardashian’s outfits

Needless to say, Kanye West does not have his tongue in his pocket. Indeed, when the rapper thinks something, he says it. And yes, the latter does not hesitate to make known the substance of his thoughts. Thus, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian better watch out.

As a reminder, since the announcement of their divorce, Kanye West keeps clashing with his ex-wife. Indeed, the latter did not hesitate to criticize his role as a mother or to send spikes to his darling at the time. Something to surprise internet users who did not recognize the rapper.

But today the rapper decided to criticize Kim Kardashian’s proposed Fashion Week outfits. While he wanted become her stylist a few years ago, he no longer seems to share his tastes. Ouch!

Indeed, in this Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the sisters returned to the rapper’s comments. The latter would then have said about one of Kim Kardashian’s outfits: The orange look drove me so crazy, I would have gone to jail before I got out in there. » As a reminder, the young woman bet on a baggy and orange Prada jumpsuit.

But do not panic, the ex-wife of Kanye West did not let it go. She then said: “I’m going to text her and be like, ‘You know, you’ve been wearing these boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can get advice on mine.’. »

One thing is certain, Kanye West and his ex have not finished getting noticed. To be continued.

