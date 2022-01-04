Kanye West spends a record amount to buy a house opposite Kim Kardashian’s

Kanye West he spent a record amount to buy a house across from Kim Kardashian. In fact, his attempts to win back the ex-wife with whom he had shared seven years of marriage and the four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm continue. And this time the striking gesture has invested his real estate investments: it seems that in order to win the Hidden Hills house in Los Angeles, the rapper spent 421,000 dollars more than the fixed price – just over 4 million dollars – paying it eventually 4.5 million. What convinced Kanye West to complete the deal was certainly the location of the house, right opposite that of his ex-wife. “When he realized that the house was for sale, Kanye jumped at the opportunity – confirmed an anonymous source to the New York Post -. The acquisition was made simply for logistical reasons, so that he can be close to his children and can go to them in the blink of an eye ». The single-storey villa, built in 1955 and inhabited by a single owner, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a swimming pool, a riding stable for horses and an independent garage for two cars. The developer West therefore adds this new home to his portfolio of homes already in his possession, namely two ranches in Wyoming (one already put up for sale for 11 million dollars, but still unsold) and a luxury residence in Malibu. , which he bought last September for $ 57.3 million. In short, centuries seem to have passed since their passionate undisputed understanding immortalized in the video of Bound 2.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Kanye West is playing every card to win Kim back. But she seems willing to continue on her own path and declares herself “officially single”. In fact, she is dating comedian Pete Davidson, spent time with him before the Christmas holidays, and apparently the two were also invited to the traditional party organized by Kris Jenner and her family. West for its part does not give up and this is only the latest found in chronological order to win back his wife. A few weeks ago, in fact, his performance at Larry Hoover’s free benefit concert with Drake. On this occasion he had updated the text of his famous Runaway with the phrase “I need you to come back to me, baby, or to be more specific Kimberly.” Kim will come back or, Runaway, will it run away forever?