Kanye West splits from Kim Kardashian look-alike and ends up single!

Kanye West is once again on the celibacy market. Yes because, the 45-year-old rapper just broke up with Chaney Jones. Who is none other than the lookalike of Kim Kardashian. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kanye West becomes a heart to take again

Whatever he does, the whole world knows, everything Kanye West does. It must be said that in addition to being a star known to the four corners of the globe, he is often talked about.

Just look how her divorce from Kim Kardashian made magazine headlines. But, after a few months of depression, the rapper has decided to take control.

So, after being dated julia fox for a few months, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband found himself alone for a second time.

But, the rapper didn’t stay in the celibacy market for very long. And it’s nothing to say, a few months later, Kanye West found love again on the arm of Chaney Jones. A 24-year-old Kim Kardashian lookalike.

Between the two lovebirds, everything happened very quickly. And for good reason, Chaney Jones was made rapper name tattoo on his wrist. Just that !

But, that’s not my only splurge the couple did. Indeed, in March 2022, Kanye West offered a Birkim from Hermès to his beauty. You have to believe that nothing was too good in their eyes.

Rapper splits with Kim Kardashian lookalike

When Kanye West announced that he was in a relationship with Chaney Jones, all his fans let loose on the comments. But, there was one that came up very often.

For most of these, the influencer was Kim Kardashian lookalike. Afterwards, it must be recognized that there are a lot of similarities between the two women.

But, after months of love, their idyll has come to an end. Indeed, the news has just fallen, Kanye West is not no longer in a relationship with Chaney Jones.

Thus, it would seem that the father of the children of Kim Kardashian has found a shoe that fits with another woman. Just that !

According to TMZKanye West reportedly surrendered at the cinema with another woman. Thus, the romance will never have really taken between Kanye and Chaney.

Afterwards, this breakup is not very surprising in the sense that everyone suspected that one day would come. Yes, it’s no longer a secret, Kanye West has Kim Kardashian in the skin.

Whatever he does, he can’t turn the page of his history with the mother of his children. Whether it’s with his character and his past, Kanye West is not likely to move on anytime soon.

Waiting for Ye to find a new darling, his relationship with Chaney Jones seems to be over. So for those who want to know more about the rapper’s love life, advice. It is better to stay connected.

