Kanye West stops harassing Kim Kardashian, he wants to get treatment

Kanye West reportedly let the Kardashian clan know he was getting treatment, and that he was going to stop harassing Kim and her new boyfriend…

Would he have found a form of reason? According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, Kanye West, who should not perform at the Grammy Awards this Sunday, April 3 (where he is in the running in 5 categories), would have become aware of having exceeded certain limits and having behaved inappropriately vis-à-vis his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian (with whom he attended their son’s soccer game last weekend), and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Although rapper Joyner Lucas came to her defense with his single Ye Not Krazy, it would seem that the billionaire of American hip-hop, of which we know in particular the bipolar disorder of which he is subject, is seeking treatment. Thus according to this same source, Kanye would have directly explained to Kim that he was going “seeking help”adding that he agreed to stop harassing his ex-wife and cyber-bullying her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson: “For the sake of the children, Kanye told Kim that he would not make any public appearances or inflammatory statements on social media, and that he was going somewhere to get better., said the witness in question. Recall that Kanye had been suspended from Instagram following his repeated attacks on Kim and Pete Davidson. Another consequence, the leaders of the Grammy’s ceremony, where he has already made his own (we remember the incident with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in 2009), we also remember the time he urinated on his trophy, preferred to cancel the performance of the rapper and producer…

Ye always very generous with his conquests

According to Page Six, Kanye West would always spin the perfect love with the sports coach and model Chaney Jones, from whom he allegedly bought a $275,000 Hermès bag, the famous Birkin model, which he previously gave to Julia Fox and her friends on her birthday in February, when she celebrated her 32nd birthday. Always very generous with his conquests, Ye would have had the bag delivered to Houston where the 24-year-old lives. Considered a kind of Kim K lookalike, Ye has been dating Chaney since his breakup with Julia Fox, when they were seen attending a few NBA games.