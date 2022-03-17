Kanye West suspended from Instagram after threats against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Apparently, kanye-west he didn’t take anything well divorce with kim kardashiansince due to the continuous hate comments the rapper made against the mother’s boyfriend her children and other celebrities, Instagram decided to suspend his account for 24 hours.

As pointed out by Varietythe Kanye West’s account was suspended for violating the harassment policy of the ‘Meta’ platform, which eliminated the content posted by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband for going against their policies on hate speech.

The suspension imposed on West’s account prevents you from posting, commenting and direct messaging for an entire day, proving that instagram rules they are very serious, since when an account, whether it has many or few followers, repeatedly violates these rules, the platform takes direct action.

Despite how viral the news of the rapper account suspensionneither kanye-west nor have their representatives commented on it.

What hateful comments did Kanye West make on Instagram?

Just this morning, via an Instagram post, kanye-west He made a racial insult to presenter Trevor Noah, after he addressed the conflict between West, his ex-wife and her current boyfriend, Peter Davidson.

In fact, it should be remembered that after it became known that Davidson is having an affair with Kim Kardashianthe comedian has become the target of the rapper’s criticism.

In one of his many attacks against Pete Davidson, kanye-west He said he was really worried that the comedian would make the mother of his children addicted to drugs, since according to him, the Kim Kardashian’s new partner He is in rehab every 2 months.

However, although his own davidson has admitted his love for marijuana, he has always maintained that he has “never really” used other drugs.

Well, despite the fact that there was a time when it was thought that he had problems with drugs, it was later revealed that his atypical behaviors were the result of the borderline personality disorder that he suffers from.

West also aired his custody issues on Instagram, posting several videos alleging that kim kardashian It prevents her from seeing her children, an issue that has been denied by the model herself.

