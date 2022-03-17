After multiple attacks on different celebrities, Kanye West Suspended From Social Media For Hate Speech Towards Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian. The rapper will have to spend 24 hours without interacting on his Instagram account.

bad news for kanye-west who enjoys criticize and even threaten other celebrities on his official Instagram account. While fans of the fashion designer have also complained about the sanction placed on “Ye”, there are those who are happy that she will finally move away from social media.

Kanye West is suspended from Instagram for his constant harassment posts

This afternoon the news portal TMZ revealed that Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended and will remain so for the next 24 hours. the rapper You will not be able to make any type of publication, give “likes”, answer comments, send private messagesamong other things.

Among his most recent publications were attacks on Peter Davidson in which he assured that the comedian could induce drugs to Kim Kardashian. He had also asked for the address of one of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s friends, for which he was reported as harassment.

Through Twitter different people met to write about the subject and how happy they are with the news that they have “silenced” Kanye West. “That’s what you get for acting like a fool and if you continue like this you will be suspended forever like your little friend Donald Trump“, “It was time, his manipulative behavior was scary” and good someone had to take him away from the networks because his team and friends did not do it”, they highlighted.