Kanye West swings that Kim Kardashian “talks too much” in one song?

Between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, it’s often electric! Recently for a featuring, the rapper seems to have tackled the influencer.

These last months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not make gifts. Stung to the quick, the happy father of four children always seems to want to do battle with the influencer. And the artist decided to tackle it… In a piece. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian wants to turn the page with Kanye West

For several years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have made us dream with their love story. After a wedding with great pomp and four children, the lovebirds are finally separated in 2021.

According to the tabloids, the rapper constantly made his loved ones live through hell. In addition, the interpreter of “Bound 2” also wanted to settle in Wyoming… And leave the city of Angels for good, to the chagrin of Kim Kardashian.

For a while, the duo was no longer on the same wavelength. Out of sight, Kris Jenner’s daughter would have done everything to save their union… In vain!

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and follow him around, move to Wyoming. I can not do that “, then confessed the pretty brunette in one of the last episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

But also : “He should have a woman who supports his every move, travels with him. And I can’t. » But before recording her divorce, Kim Kardashian weighed the pros and cons: ” I feel like a fucking failure. This is my third marriage. Yes, I feel like a loser (…) I want to be happy”.

For his part, Kanye West quickly found love with Irina Shayk. But obviously the duo just wanted to have fun!

A piece could set fire to the powder

“Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. (…). He doesn’t have time to be in a relationship right now. However, he finds Irina incredible”confessed an insider for “Entertainement Tonight”.

After this idyll, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-brother-in-law formalized his new relationship with Julia Fox…. Which lasted a few weeks.

To date, Kanye West seems to be going through a great story with Chaney Jones. The young woman also looks a lot like Kim Kardashian!

As for the ex-BFF of Paris Hilton, she still forms a united couple with Pete Davidson. A situation that has long disturbed the ex-acolyte of Jay-Z!

On the Web, the interpreter of “Bound 2” has often tackled the lovebirds. But because of his escapades, Kanye West ended by being banned from Instagram.

Since then, he has been a little quieter on the famous sociable network. But the hatchet is far from buried. Recently, Futur has also released its new opus.

And a new piece between Hendrix and Kanye West has been unveiled. In “Keep It Burnin”, Ye makes a strange wink to his ex-wife as Booska-p points out.

“I’m buy a home next to your home if I miss you/Rubbin’ on your ass, but your mouth is the issue/When you run for ’24, I bet your spouse gon’ be with you”, he intones. (“I’d buy a house near yours if I miss you / I’m rubbing your ass, but it’s your mouth that’s the problem/When I show up in 2024, I bet your spouse will be with you. »editor’s note )

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian did not want Kanye West is getting into politics. As you can see, Rob’s ex-brother-in-law still has it in his throat. His next album is likely to be hot in revelations!