Kanye West tackles his marriage to Kim Kardashian at the 2022 BET Awards!

While he was supposed to pay tribute to P.Diddy at the BET Awards, Kanye West couldn’t help but spoof Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West always finds a way to talk about Kim Kardashian, even when it doesn’t have to be. The proof at the BET Awards 2022. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

What happened at the Bet Awards 2022?

As you probably know, the Bet Awards took place this Sunday. The opportunity to find Kanye Westwhich we had not seen publicly for a long time.

During this famous ceremony, the rapper had only one thing to do: pay tribute to P.Diddy. He did so through a long touching monologue.

“You know, back then, there were so many rules in hip hop. Ihe broke them all and broke down all the doors. »he notably launched about P.Diddy.

But at some point, Kanye West ended up slipping and tackling his marriage to Kim Kardashian. “He inspires so many of my choices, my life choices, my woman choices. », he explained, in front of everyone. According to his words, P.Diddy would have convinced him to go out with the mother of his children.

Of course, this did not fail to make the web react. “I knew that somehow Kanye was going to bring up Kim. »launched a first Internet user, on the web.

“Someone needs to tell Kanye that Kim is no longer his wife. », then outbid a second. The least we can say is that this did not make people laugh much. MCE TV tells you more, later in this article.

Kanye West Ye said Diddy inspired so many of his life choices and his wife choices 😂 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/egELtlbSWS — pammbatani (@pammbatani) June 27, 2022

Kanye West keeps attacking Kim Kardashian

But why did Internet users react so badly to Kanye West’s joke? For the simple and good reason that it’s been weeks (or even months) that he does not let go of his ex-wife.

In effect, the latter chained the spades against him as well as to Pete Davidson. We remember in particular the clip of the song Easy. In this one, he literally buries Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

This has also earned him many galleys. We can in particular speak of his exclusion from major events such as the Grammy Awards. “They excluded him because ofconcerning online behavior. »confirmed a rep for the rapper and designer.

But that’s not all. Kanye West also lost access to some of its social networks. This is all the more surprising since the rapper and Kim Kardashian seem to want help each other in each of their projects.

Not long ago, for example, we explained to you that Kanye West had given a great boost to Kim Kardashian for the launch of his project: SKNN.

For her part, Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to praise the good father that is Kanye West for Saint, Psalm, Chicago and North, on Father’s Day. ” Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and love them as you do. », wrote the influencer on her Instagram account. Odd…

