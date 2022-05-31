Kanye West tackles Kim Kardashian in new sound with XXXTentacion

Even though Kanye West as well as Kim Kardashian would already be rebuilding their lives alongside new partners, the two would still have a hard time getting along. Yes has just sent a verse to the charge evoking the shared custody of his children.

Kanye settles his accounts in music

Released on streaming platforms a few hours ago, the unpublished True Love will have made it possible to discover a collaboration between Kanye West and the late XXXTentacion. On this title, Ye once again evokes his divorce, his new life as a separated father, and the fact of having to deal with the absence of his children. On this point, he will not spare his ex-wife, whom he accuses half-word of him ” lend “ his own children: “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait when the sun set? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed/ When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though” (“Wait, when are you seeing the kids?” I’ll see you all tomorrow/Wait, when the sun goes down? I’ll see you tomorrow/When I get them back, I feel like I’m borrowing them/When I have to return them, having to scan them like a barcode/Wait, no resentment, but these emotions hit hard”).

In the process, he will accuse Kim of preventing their children from wearing his Yeezy sneakers, while again settling his accounts: “Wait, why can’t they wear Yeezys with the cargos?” […] At least have ’em in some Mike’s, he played for Chicago/I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago? » (“Wait, why can’t they wear Yeezy with their cargo? […] At least get ’em some Jordans, he played for Chicago/I only see 3 kids, who keeps Chicago? »)