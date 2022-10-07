Kanye West: the rapper violently attacks Gigi Hadid and calls her a “zombie”

Kanye West is coasting, and he has no plans to stop. While Fashion Week was in full swing, the rapper, who presented his new Yeezy collection, paraded his models with t-shirts on which was written the slogan “White Lives Matter“, used in the United States by far-right groups, in reaction to the slogan “Black Lives Matter“, which defends the rights of African Americans. Kanye West’s initiative shocked many personalities, including the highly influential African-American journalist Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who had criticized the t-shirts on social media. A few hours later, the ex of Kim Kardashian was out of her hinges, and had violently attacked the journalist, who in the process received the support of celebrities such as Gigi Hadid. On Instagram, the model had sent a well-felt tackle to the rapper, calling him “stalker” and of “joke“.

“I’m not going to let myself be victimized by Hollywood again”

This Friday, October 7, Kanye West, who has put many Hollywood stars on his back, wanted to reply, very annoyed that Gigi Hadid continues to talk about him on social networks. “I’m not going to let myself be victimized by Hollywood again. Gigi you are a privileged Karen (a first name used in the United States to designate a white woman who uses her privileges, editor’s note) You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. You are a zombie. You talk now but we didn’t hear you when my daughter was kidnapped on her birthday“, he wrote, referring to a disagreement with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. No doubt, after Pete Davidson, who entered therapy because of the harassment of the rapper, Gigi Hadid has become Kanye West’s new target.