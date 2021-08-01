Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian

A couple of leather pants and a mustard-colored sweatshirt. For the first time since it is the news came out of rupture with his wife, Kanye West he shows up in public, away from his ranch. The American rapper, in fact, was paparazzi at the airport of Van Nuys at Los Angeles, as he descended from his private plane: “He left the Wyoming and went back to California», he writes Page Six, «without Kim Kardashian».

In fact around West, appeared serious in the face, there were only members of his staff. No trace of the historical comrade which – according to recent gossip – would be returned to LA for months now, together with the four children. «Kim talked about the marriage crisis in front of a camera,” revealed a source. «The video will be inserted in the last season of reality TV “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, aired in 2021».

Kanye West arrives in Los Angeles amid rumours of split with Kim Kardashian#KanyeWest #KimKardashianhttps://t.co/BMFFIrkLCY — The News (@thenews_intl) January 26, 2021

Two weeks ago, in fact, it was the showgirl who officially announced the end of filming: “It seems absurd but it is so, after so much time and so much love, let’s put an end to it. It seems that all the people involved in the realization of the show have subscribed a non-disclosure agreement, since the topic is enough burning: when and how the problems in the house began West-Kardashian?

There are those who say that the latest public statements of Kanye – added to the bizarre candidacy in the American elections – have mandated on a rampage the wife, others think that the problems come from far further away and with the lockdown have exploded. Waiting for the reconstructions of the Direct Interesting, the American media claim that Kim has already hired Laura Wasserfamous lawyer divorce lawyer of the stars.

‘Before filing documents in court, they are looking for un private agreement», reported an insider. «After almost seven years of marriage, they are both Tired of the report’. And now that he’s back in Los Angeles, theofficiality of separation it seems like a matter of days.

READ ALSO

Who is the woman behind the divorces of the stars

READ ALSO

Kim Kardashiane Kanye West on the way to divorce