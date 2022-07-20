Kanye West thought Nicki Minaj turned him off on “Monster”

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose has claimed Yeezy confessed he thought Nicki Minaj washed him off on his song “Monster,” from his fifth studio album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” .

Nicki’s verse served as a talking point for years, both for her career and for hip-hop as a whole, many claim it to be one of the greatest rap verses in history.





During a meet and greet with The Ringer’s Higher Learning, Rose said she continually does A&R for all her boyfriends and was the one who demanded that Ye put the Queens rapper on the track.

“I put Nicki on ‘Monster’. He didn’t know who Nicki was at the time. I asked Nicki to come to the studio and put her on ‘Monster’. She had just started and I saw it in the studio and I was like, ‘Oh my god, that bitch’s got fucking talent,’ and then I went back to Kanye and I was like, ‘You gotta have that girl Nicki in “Monster””, and he was like, “Who? What? No”.'”

She went on to say that Kanye wanted actually having the verse removed from the song for a while because it was so good.

“He said, ‘How the hell did you bring in a bitch that killed me to my own song? ” .”

Rose previously told a similar story while a guest at Complex’s Open Late in 2018, where she said Kanye was blown away by Nicki’s contribution.

“I believed in Nicki from the start. I was with Kanye at the time and I was like, ‘Kanye, you gotta give her a chance, she’s so amazing.’ He tried and he put her on. on ‘Monster’. He was like, ‘Damn, she killed that shit’.”

The 38-year-old model had stopped by Higher Learning in part to discuss a new album she has in the works, although she chose not to divulge too much information.

“Just know that it wasn’t an overnight thing. I was quiet, on purpose. I sat in the studio day and night. I have a good ear.”

Check out the full interview with Higher Learning above.