Kanye West threatens ex Kim Kardashian for their children in explosive interview and warns their custody battle is ‘not over’

KANYE West has threatened that the battles with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – including the debate over his children’s school – are not over yet.

In part two of his interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the rapper again raised his objections to the exclusive private school his children attend.

“What they do is take all the celebrities, actors and basketball players, and throw them into this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids,” Kanye told the host on Friday.

“My son, Psalm, is brilliant. So right now they’re trying to figure out how to indoctrinate him to be another part of the system.

The hitmaker has said before that he wants his children to be at his own Donda Academy.

Kanye then turned his attention to ex-wife Kim, and a “compromise” the two have about where their kids go to school – a compromise he seems to be okay with.

“Right now we have a compromise,” he said, promising, “but I’m not done because I don’t compromise.”

Kanye previously threatened to take legal action against Kim to gain more control over their four children amid their ongoing feud.

Last month, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to attack his ex-wife in repeated posts, many of which focused on the expensive private school his children attend.

One message threatened to involve the courts, with the music star writing: “I had gone mad before I didn’t go mad anymore. It’s not in Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school.”

He continued, “I’m not the crazy guy here. Let’s go !

“I won’t stop until I have a say in my children, no matter what it takes legally.”

He captioned the post: “Come get me. I am a man of God.

“The dad’s job is to be the bad guy sometimes.”

Kanye continued his attacks on Kim on the Tucker Carlson show on Thursday, when he told the host he blamed Kim for using ideas from his brand, Yeezy, for his brand, SKIMS.

He also slammed the reality TV star’s shapewear company for using “sexualized imagery”.

“I had a lot of trouble with Skims’ imagery,” he began.

“There was a lot of overly sexualized imagery and things that I wouldn’t want to see my wife and daughters doing to sell their product in the future.”

Kanye then opened up about his involvement in the early days of SKIMS, which was founded in 2019 while they were still married.

“Skims is based on a lot of ideas from Yeezy,” he claimed.

“I had to use my fashion connections to establish Kim so fashionable people would say, ‘I’m ready to wear Kim’s line.'”

He also claimed he didn’t know that Josh Kushner had a 10% stake in SKIMS, when he owned 5%.

Kanye shares four children, including daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, with Kim.

The two divorced in March.

VOTE 4 KANYE

Kanye has never been shy about speaking his mind and in 2020 even announced he was running for president.

That year, he ran as an independent alongside Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball, but ultimately lost in the general election.

When asked why he wanted to run for president, he explained, “It was when I was offered the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awards at MTV.

“I remember being at my mother’s house, my mother-in-law, because my house was under construction, she calls me ‘son’ and I call her ‘mom’, I was in the shower, I thought, I write raps in the shower.”

“It hit me like, ‘You’re going to run for president,’ and I started laughing hysterically, I was, like, that’s the best, I’m going to go and they’re going to think that I I’m gonna do these songs and do it for entertainment, how rigged the award shows are and then say I’m gonna run for president,” Kanye added.

“And I just laughed in the shower, I don’t know how long, but that’s when it hit me.”

Although he may have been on the ballot as an independent, he had previously claimed he was a member of the ‘Birthday Party’.

At the time, he explained to Forbes the origin of the name: “Because when you win, it’s everyone’s birthday.”

