Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson in single “Eazy”

No.does not seem to have taken very well the rapprochement between his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 41 years old, e Pete Davidson (28 years old), comedian of Saturday Night Live. Kanye West, 44, which he also shares with the it-girl four beautiful children – of which the last two were born of a surrogate mother – in her latest single, Eazy, he really takes it out on the new couple. Which seems, at least for the moment, to go instead of love and agreement. While he, in reality, would already have another partner, the actress Julia Fox.

In the passage, Kanye West sings these words: “God saved me from that accident / Alone to be able to fuck Pete Davidson“. The rapper is referring, presumably, tocar accident of 2002, which left him with a broken jaw.

Kanye West’s threats? End in laughter

His threats, not at all veiled, however, they did not worry the new boyfriend of his ex-wife, who seems to continue to sleep soundly. Indeed, his words have resulted in theopposite effect.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilariousSaid an insider, a friend of the comedian. “Not just the song, but the whole ‘drama’ involving him, West and Kardashian is hilarious. It amuses him very much“. Maybe, but then why has stepped up his stash personal after West’s threats?

The source also added that Davidson – who has often been in the spotlight for his relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande (under), Kaia Gerber and Cazzie David – “he is used to having media attention on him”, but that with Kim Kardashian this situation “has undergone a significant “upgrade”“.

For Davidson, the source explained, “it’s funny that the press wants to know his every move, always following him ». He wasn’t used to “that much”.

A “counterproductive” song

Poor Kanye West: it seems that this move has also taken place twisted against. West’s song, in fact, it would bring the new couple together even more, eager to defend your love against everything and everyone.

“All the “madness” of Kanye West last week “said another source always a Page Six, “has brought Kim and Pete even closer“. Below, the couple.



According to a friend of the heiress, “Kim tries to be indifferent and neutral towards Kanye. She wouldn’t want any drama, but she’s upset that Kanye keep talking their family issues on social media ”.

In the meantime, however, she seems serene at least in her new relationship: the two are paparazzi together more and more often in the last days and in very affectionate attitudes.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

However, a source close to Kardashian said “Pete has not yet been introduced to Kim’s children. Every time he goes to visit her in Los Angeles, he stays in a hotel in Beverly Hills, where she then joins him. ” Perhaps, even to laugh a little – well protected by the escort – of the threats “in verse” of his ex.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED