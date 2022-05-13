Kanye West told Kim Kardashian that his ‘career is over’ now that he no longer chooses his clothes

Kim Kardashian suffered a fashion crisis after her ex-husband Kanye West compared her to Marge Simpson on one of her outfit choices.

The reality star shared her clothing anxiety on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Speaking to her sister Kourtney about her ongoing divorce proceedings, the reality star said she’s “got to a point where I would ask her for advice on everything.”

She added that it even included “until I wear.”

Kim told her sister Kourtney about Kanye’s bad dig. Credit: The Kardashians/Hulu.

“Even now I have panic attacks, what am I wearing? said the 41-year-old.

“In New York – I would say – he styled everything for me Saturday Night Live,” she said, referring to her hosting gig in October 2021, where she passed her boyfriend Pete Davidson in a Aladdin themed sketches.

The kiss infuriated her ex-husband, who quit styling the reality queen soon after.

“Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the Innovator Award for SKIMS. And I thought to myself, ‘How can I wear something that hasn’t been checked beforehand? asked Kim.

The reality TV star opted for a brown leather dress from the SKIMS x Fendi collection.

But the look apparently left her ex-husband less than impressed and he called Kim to regale her with criticism.

“He told me my career was over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” Kardashian told her sister.

Those are fighting words from someone who dressed her as a Dementor for the Met Gala in 2021, but we digress.

Despite Kanye’s nasty teasing, Kim Kardashian has consistently made headlines for her fashion choices, most recently for what she wore to this year’s Met Gala.

She donned Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday’ dress worn by the starlet during her last public outing in 1962.

While she looked like a star in the glittering number, she received a mixed response for several reasons.

Kardashian has come under fire from museum curators for wearing a piece of fashion history to an event where literally anything could have ruined the irreplaceable dress.

Kim, Pete, and the attire that has pretty much annoyed everyone. Credit: Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo.

She was also criticized after claiming to have lost more than seven kilograms in just three weeks to fit into the dress, donning a sauna suit twice a day to lose weight.

She also told Vogue that she hadn’t eaten “carbs or sugar in about three weeks.”

“To walk down a red carpet and do an interview where you say how hungry you are…because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…anything to fit in a fucking dress? ” she says.

Reinhardt explained, “When you know full well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word. Ignorance is disgustingly otherworldly. »