Kanye West, tonight the presentation of “Donda”

Kanye West continues to make headlines after moving to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, to finish working on his tenth studio album, Donda. But he’s also opening the doors of his new “home” to allow fans and the press to peek at the album’s work-in-progress. Before today’s second listening party, Thursday, August 5, of the album being worked on in his temporary home, Kanye turned on a camera in his “cell”, to provide a preview of the room where the magic is happening.

although the audio has been muted for printing the camera feed seemed to show a quartet of the rapper’s co-workers, intent on listening to songs in a queue on a laptop as they swing their heads in the dark, windowless room, looking at a point off the camera, apparently without a precise direction. Kanye West did not appear on screen at the time Billboard could watch the feed this morning, but the artist is expected to present the latest version of the album at the Kanye West Presents the Donda Album Release tonight’ s.

Kanye West, the presentation of Donda is waiting for this evening

The scheduled start time for the event is at 21:00. ET (3 am tonight in Italy), with Balenciaga’s creative director also being the evening’s creative director. Donda, named after West’s late mother, was originally scheduled for July 23, but has been postponed until tomorrow, August 6, 2021.

Fans shared a series of shots from the livestream, in which someone who appears to be West posed with a mask and a black jacket covered in Balenciaga studs, doing push-ups with a bulletproof vest as his team dances around him. Then, Chance the Rapper appears on the artist’s bed. Reportedly, Vic Mensa and Steve Lacy also passed there during the evening.

Kanye West’s website is still visible a list of coordinates of international cities of Africa, Oceania, Asia, Europe, North America and South America, but it is not clear if they were locations for international listening parties.

Here is the link to connect to for tonight’s livestream.