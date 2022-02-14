Kanye West vs Billie Eilish: “Either he apologizes to Travis Scott or I won’t perform at Coachella”

Kanye West – who has changed his name and is now called Ye – threatens to desert the Coachella festival (scheduled for next April in California) se Billie Eilish will not apologize to Travis Scott. The reason? Let’s take a step back. On February 5, the American singer-songwriter was performing at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta (USA), when she noticed that a fan in the front rows was asking for help because she was in respiratory difficulties. Eilish then interrupted the performance by inviting those present and the doctors to help the boy. “I wait for people to be okay before moving on,” he later explained to the audience.

Open heaven, the affirmation for Ye sounded like an insult to Scott. The latter was on the stage of the Astroworld festival in Houston last November when several people were crushed to death following a mob. In that case the rapper he hadn’t noticed what was happening and had continued the concert as if nothing had happened. “Come on, Billie – wrote Ye sharing a screenshot of the news of Eilish’s comments on Instagram -, we love you, please apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives, nobody wanted that to happen. Trav will be with me at Coachella but I need your apologies first (he’s also in his group the Maneskins, ed) “. Therefore she replied: “I’ve never said anything about Travis. I was just helping a fan ”. Could it be a misunderstanding then? Maybe.