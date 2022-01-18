Kanye West vs. Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has publicly lashed out at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who is guilty of letting his 8-year-old daughter North use social media and share some of her private photos and videos on them. “It’s not a sure thing”, said the rapper and entrepreneur about the presence of his daughter on social media. Little North in particular has TikTok, where she shares content and videos related to her free time and days spent with her mom.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: the breakup

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated only a few months ago and, apparently, the two are already having the first disagreements regarding the education and custody of children. According to the rumors in circulation, the two would have found a peaceful agreement regarding the division of their assets (which, moreover, they had established in their prenuptial contract). In addition to North, the two have three other children: Psalm, Chicago and Saint West. The couple’s four children would remain to live with their mother but would see their father whenever possible. According to rumors, the two would have separated due to a betrayal, but on the matter have never been confirmed.