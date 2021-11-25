Kanye West wants to take back Kim Kardashian: her latest statements

The hand-in-hand and matching pajamas photos of his ex with his new flame haven’t put him off. For nothing. Kanye West wallows in challenges and gives his best. The rapper has officially declared war on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend without going too subtle. Because Ye wants to get his wife back and rebuild his family and he said it over a microphone at a charity event held in Los Angeles for Thanksgiving. Mr West admits he made mistakes in his marriage, but still believes in “God’s will” reconciliation.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“When people see the Kimyes breaking up, they think divorce is okay. But when they see the Kimyes together again, they will realize that they can avoid or overcome the breakup, ”Kanye’s words reported by the American media. “The narrative God wants to see is that we can be redeemed in all relationships. We have made mistakes. I have made mistakes. I have publicly done things that are not acceptable as a husband, ”explains the 44-year-old in the video of his speech shared by PageSix, “But I’m here to change the narrative.” A narrative that West does not want the mass media to write but himself: “I’m the priest of my house, not E !, Hulu and Disney,” he then says, referring to the networks that work with the Kardashians for their reality shows.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Today his priority is his four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2 (“I bought a house right next to them, I need to hang out with them as much as possible, but I need to come back more at home », cit.) with the immediate and obvious goal of reuniting the family. Kanye therefore did not throw in the towel, he wants Kim back, and even the rumors about his alleged acquaintance with the model Vinetria at this point seem unfounded. “Kim is still my wife, my kids want their parents to be together, I want us to stay together,” West said in an interview last month on Revolt TV and today reiterates across the board. The gauntlet (in SNL studies) was officially launched.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io