Kanye West wants to win back Kim Kardashian after her separation?

A source close to Kanye West said that the latter had been considering winning back Kim Kardashian since her breakup with Pete Davidson!

This is an announcement that did not fail to delight Kanye West. This week, US media revealed that Kim Kardashian had called it quits.

The rapper remains hopeful

Since Kim Kardashian told Kanye West that she wanted a divorce, the latter has redoubled his efforts to get her back. The summer of their breakup, they kept on appear very close.

Several fans also thought that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were going get back together. It must be said that after a very tense period, they no longer let go. But that’s not all.

Many sources claimed that the rapper was doing everything possible to get Kim Kardashian back. But she was determined to start her life over. But while keeping his friendship with the father of his children.

Some time later, rumors also claimed that Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson. And as time went on, the two lovebirds no longer hid. The young woman had even formalized their relationship.

For his part, Kanye West made everything possible to separate them. He did not hesitate to threaten the comedian. And made misery for several months to Kim Kardashian. The latter has been the subject of numerous attacks on social networks.

If the rapper had apologized, he had a hard time stopping this online harassment to his ex-wife. And Pete Davidson. But things eventually calmed down.

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to cancel his divorce

If Kim Kardashian has spent several months in a relationship with Pete Davidson, this week. And for good reason, the young woman could no longer manage their relationship from a distance. Good news for Kanye West.

A source told The Sun Sunday: “This split only pushes Kanye West trying harder to win Kim back. And get her to annul their divorce” .

Before adding also: For months, he told his ex-wife that his relationship with Pete was not going to last. . For a few weeks, Kanye West would have done his best to .

The source revealed: “And even though Kanye wasn’t Pete’s biggest fan, he’s been focused the past few weeks on showing Kim that they’re compatible and that they formed a strong family” .

For her part, Kim Kardashian would not want to get back together with Kanye West. About her split from Pete Davidson, a source told Page Six: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41. They’re just in very different places right now” .

Before adding: “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive. And wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is at any time. But Kim has four children and It is not so easy” .