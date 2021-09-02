Kanye West was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage (he confesses in “Donda”)

The tenth, long-awaited and troubled album by Kayne West, Donda, contains the entire life of the American rapper, his feelings, emotions and demons that torment him. AND it would also contain the public confession of the betrayals against the ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In the passage Hurricanein fact, Kanye West lists all the shortcomings against his wife that led to Kim’s breakup and divorce filing last February. As a source a Page Six, “The song is in a sense Kanye’s testimony of everything he’s done wrong.

AND an assumption of responsibility for the end of their marriage“.

Looking more carefully at the text, the insider, the rapper, points out “It refers to infidelity during her marriage to Kim, even after the birth of her first two children”, that is to say North, born on June 15, 2013, e Saint, born on December 5, 2015.

In Hurricane, the artist raps: “Here I am with a new girl / And I know what the truth is / I’m still playing after two kids / It’s really a lot to digest when your life is always on the go. ” The source of Page Six states that the “new girl” mentioned in the passage is not Irina Shayk, the supermodel who, according to unconfirmed rumors, was having a relationship with Kanye West in the early summer.

Despite the apparently admitted infidelity, the source claims that that was not the drop that broke the camel’s back for Kim, since the couple later had two more children, Chicago And Psalm, both from a surrogate mother and born on January 15, 2018 and May 10, 2019, respectively. Kanye’s constantly over-the-top attitudes – from Twitter rants to rambling US presidential candidacy – due to his bipolar disorder but also his addiction to alcohol. A critical point of which the rapper always speaks explicitly in the song Hurricane: “Genius mad, there is a lot to risk / Alcoholic anonymous, who is the most committed loser?”.

Despite the divorce and the alleged betrayals, Kim Kardashian continues to support her ex-husband. He also did this in the launch of Donda. Indeed, during the third listening party for the presentation of the new album at Soldier Field in Chicago, she presented herself in wedding dress. And then he left the party hand in hand with West. A choice that fueled the rumors about a possible reconciliation of the couple but which would have been, in reality, only a marketing gimmick for the launch of the album.

