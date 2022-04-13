Kanye West will finally stop harassing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Is Kanye trying to make amends?

Is Ye slowly but surely coming back to his senses? The mogul apparently entrusted Kim Kardashian his desire to be followed for his mental concerns.

Kanye West takes matters into his own hands

Accused of having harassed his ex-wife as much as his new companion comedian Pete Davidson (having, among other things, seen his death staged in a clip), Kanye West could stop his toxic behavior. According to information collected by the media Page Six, the 44-year-old man informed Kim that he was going “distancing yourself and seeking help”, probably in order to help him channel his behavior. He would have added to have finished with the online harassment of his ex and the one who now shares his life: “For the sake of the children, Kanye told Kim that he was no longer going to make a public outcry or rant on social media. »

In recent months, Kanye had not failed to target Kardashian through attacks on Instagram, evoking among other things the fact that she did not allow him to see his children, or that the mother of the family had tried to kidnap their daughter North. Asked by the media Complex, a representative of Ye declined to comment on the situation, simply saying that the artist had committed to “to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and focus on raising their children. »