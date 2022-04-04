Kanye West willing to have a healthy relationship with Kim Kardashian after lawsuit with Pete Davidson

kanye-west will finally put a stop to their aggressions, because now is willing to have a healthy relationship with Kim Kardashian After his constant attacks on Peter Davidson. The rapper would try this time to do things right for his children.

According to information provided by your representative, Kanye West is working on his mental health again so he can be a good father to his kids. The interpreter of “Eazy” got tired of the fights and is willing to maintain a healthy relationship with his ex-wife in order to continue seeing his children.

“At this point, Ye is willing to have a healthy co-parenting with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.”, he confessed to the news portal Us Weekly.

While custody agreements for North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint are still in the works, Kanye West and kim kardashian They must put their best face so that everything goes in their favor. However, the fashion designer’s behavior on social networks was not benefiting him.

Kanye West willing to improve his behavior

Previously it came to light that Kanye West would be looking for help after harassing Kim Kardashian on social media Peter Davidson, the socialite’s first boyfriend since their separation. The rapper would also have promised his ex-wife that this time he would do things right.

According to information provided by a source close to the Kardashian Jenner family, “For the kids, Kanye has told Kim he will not make any more public appearances or social media posts until he goes to work on himself.”.

His representative clarified shortly after that, in effect, Kanye West tries to be a present, loving father and a creative genius.