Kanye West would have clashed Kim Kardashian on a Future title: “You talk too much”

The release of Future’s new album a few days ago will have made it possible to discover a unique featuring between Hendrix and Kanye West. And it seems that Ye has taken the opportunity to once again settle accounts with his ex-wife.

Kanye and Kim, a clash that lasts?

At present, everything is still only at the stage of supposition. Yes, but here it is: in the opinion of many listeners, Kanye would have benefited from his appearance on Future’s new album, I Never Liked Youto deliver yet another tackle to Kim Kardashian. Guest on title Keep It BurninYe seems to evoke his ex without naming her, returning to his aborted political career and the lack of support from the one who was his wife on this particular project: “I’ma buy a home next to your home if I miss you/Rubbin’ on your ass, but your mouth is the issue/When you run for ’24, I bet your spouse gon’ be with you. » (“I’d buy a house near yours if I miss you / I’m rubbing your ass, but it’s your mouth that’s the problem/When I show up in 2024, I bet your spouse will be with you. »)

Here, Ye refers both to this house located just opposite Kim Kardashian, which he acquired a few months ago, but also to his desire to run for the presidential election of 2024, while implying that the mother of her children sometimes had a hard time keeping quiet. Vibe.

This is not the first time, far from it, that Kanye has gone through music to settle accounts. He did not deprive himself of it in 2021 when the first volume of DONDAand had aroused many criticisms by staging the death of Pete Davidson in the clip of the song Easyrecorded with The Game.