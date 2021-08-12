News

Kanye West would leave Kardashian-West home in view of kim’s divorce












Those directly concerned have not yet confirmed this, but from at the beginning of the year we talk about the end of the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

According to the usual well-informed, the star and the rapper they would have moved away for months already What now he would move to another house.

He is no longer living in the same house as Kim and their children” said a source of And! News.

via GIPHY

After being in Wyoming for a while, the 43-year-old would return to California for “focus on work” and in the meantime would have took advantage of a recent trip of the 40-year-old with their children and part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to pack up.

Both felt that the transfer would be less dramatic if they were not both in the house” added a page six source, specifying that Kanye West would take with him his impressive collection of over 500 pairs of sneakers.

Although he no longer lives under the same roof, the rapper: “He wants to get involved in the lives of their children and Kim will never discourage this. When he wants to see them, he meets them somewhere else“. They have four children: North, aged 7, Saint, aged 5 years, Chicago, aged 3 years and Psalm of 21 months.

It is rumored that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are waiting to publicly confirm the divorce not to anticipate what will be aired in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Kimye had in love in 2012, married in 2014 in Florence, Italy. Retrace the timeline of their historyin the video:



ph: getty images











