Kanye West’s New Girlfriend Chaney Jones Sets the Record Straight About Her Plastic Surgery

Outside of his striking resemblance to a famous reality star, little is known about Kanye “Ye” West’s latest muse, Chaney-Jones. The 24-year-old influencer was first linked to the “Gold Digger” rapper after they were spotted at the “Donda 2” listening event in Malibu in early February, according to TMZ.

Their initial meeting raised some eyebrows, but sources close to the couple are hesitant to confirm whether Ye and Jones are officially an item. “She seems to be a muse, but it also depends on who you ask,” a source explained to Page Six on March 1, adding, “He loves his role.”

However, things between Ye and Jones seem to be heating up.

Ye appeared to back up the dating rumors by reposting (and later deleting) a report of The Shade Room that identified jones as his new lady, according to Access Hollywood.

Ye’s recent online antics have turned all eyes on Jones, who, in addition to traveling across the country with Ye, has a career of her own.

She is the current director of operations for First State Behavioral Health in Atlanta and is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Wilmingtonaccording to the company’s website.

Jones, often nicknamed as kim kardashianwants to further distinguish himself from the tycoon.

The rising star just posted a lengthy Instagram Story, sharing details about her life, background, and past plastic surgeries.

Chaney Jones opens up about plastic surgery

Kanye “Ye” West’s new interest, Chaney Jones, has drawn a lot of comparisons to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and understandably so.

The model, who boasts a curvaceous figure similar to that of the SKIMS tycoon, He denied ever having plastic surgery on his face. but admitted to having undergone another cosmetic procedure.

“I think I was 20 here,” Jones wrote alongside a revealing photo on her Instagram Story.

She added: “I think this was before my BBL. Same face, same nose lol. I’ve never denied surgery and to answer everyone’s questions, yes I had a BBL.”

Jones went on to reveal that while a brazilian butt liftthe surgery was used to enhance his already “chunky” physique.

Jones also revealed her personal background on her IG story, revealing that she is of “European, French, German, West African, Nigerian, and Ghanaian decent,” and maintains a 4.0 GPA in her master’s program.

Adding to the mystery that she is Ye’s new girl, news of Jones’ relationship came as the rapper he was still romantically linked to actress Julia Fox.

At that time, a source revealed to Page Six that West and Fox were in an open relationship and that “there was no jealousy or bad vibes”.

After all, single Ye can date as he pleases after a judge declared his marriage to Kim Kardashian to be over.