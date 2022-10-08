Kanye Wests Shares Gigi Hadid’s ‘Cabbage Patch’ Video Call – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Kanye West43 years old, continued to talk about Gigi Hadid27, amid their recent feud, when he shared a controversial video posted by Azealia Banks Friday. The rapper reposted the clip, in which the other hip-hop artist called the model a “patch of cabbage” comparing her to her sister. Bella Hadid, on his Instagram story. “I’m sorry gigi but this is one of the funniest videos I’ve ever seen,” wrote one TikTok user, who originally shared the video, in the caption with two skull emojis.

@holdensmith962 i can’t #bellahadid #gigihadid #azeliabanks #hadidsisters #parisfashionweek #foryou ♬ I love you so much – The King Khan & BBQ Show

In the clip, Azealia also called Bella “the doll” and said some other pretty harsh things. “Gigi Hadid, you’re not the doll. Bella Hadid is the doll,” she said. “You are the cabbage patch. It’s the Barbie. You are the cabbage patch. She concluded by mentioning Brady’s Bunch characters. “She’s Marcia and you’re Jan,” she said.

Kanye’s replay of Azealia’s video comes after Kanye previously reacted to Gigi calling him a ‘bully’ for lashing out at vogue editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson when she called her “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week “violent” and “dangerous,” in a social media post. “You would like to have a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea,” Gigi wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “If there’s really an interest in any of your stuff, she might be the only person who can save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You are a bully and a joke.

The blonde beauty also claimed the ‘Jesus Walks’ creator didn’t treat the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh “like a friend” when he claimed they were best friends. He responded by calling her a “privileged Karen” in a post. “I’M NOT GETTING GIVEN BY HOLLYWOOD YET. GIGI, YOU ARE A PRIVILEGED KAREN. YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH. YOU ARE A ZOMBIE,” Kanye wrote on Oct. 7, shortly before his last post.

In addition to Gigi and Gabriella, Kanye threw shade at Hailey Bieber, after publicly supporting Gabriella. “THEEYY” does not want undeniably beautiful black women to be placed on their rightful throne,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 6. “They want the nerdy ass Gigi Hadid and the nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] rally behind the obvious Corey Gamble at the non-fashion industry factory level.