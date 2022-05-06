Karanka considers Javier Aguirre “Mallorca’s main threat”

The Granada coach described Vasco as “someone who knows this league, with character, with whom I have a very good relationship and who is a great coach and a better person.”

The manager of Granada, Aitor Karankaasked his players for “aggressiveness and confidence with the ball” in this Saturday’s game against Mallorca, an “organized” rival with “many alternatives” which highlighted the presence on the bench of the Mexican coach Javier Aguirrewhich he considered “the main threat”.

“Mallorca’s main threat is having Xavier (Aguirre) on the bench, someone who knows this league, with character, with whom I have a very good relationship and who is a great coach and a better person”, Karanka pointed out this Friday at a press conference.

The rojiblanco coach said that Mallorca is “an organized team that can play directly with Muriqi or Abdón, but that has players, such as Salva Sevilla, Kubo and Kang In Lee, to play with the ball because they have quality and they create danger”.

“We come from playing against two teams with possession of the ball, especially Celta, and now it is a different team. Defending are compact and can be done with various systems, with many alternatives. They are taking games, but I am worried about what we can do, ”he added.

“You have to play the game, it has everything to make it a great game and then we’ll talk about what happened,” Karanka commented on the importance of the match, warning that they should “be careful” with injured and sanctioned because “There is another game on Tuesday (at home against Athletic)” and he would not like to “risk or lose players”.

The Basque coach explained that it has been a “good week of work” and that there is a “good atmosphere” in the team, asking his team to take a step forward in attack.

“I hope it will be us, that the team once again endorse the improvement on the pitch. What we lack now is aggressiveness and confidence with the ball to create more chances and materialize them, after the improvement that has occurred in the defensive order”, he acknowledged.

“When I arrived I noticed an atmosphere of anxiety that is now less. We are still in an area that we would not like, but the team notes that they are more comfortable on the field, they (the players) see some improvement and calm. This improvement means that there is no anxiety, knowing that against Mallorca it is a very important match”, he stated.

About the Colombian striker Luis Suárez, he commented that “he is an important player and you cannot put more pressure on him”. “I already told everyone after the match against Celta that this is not the time to reproach mistakes”, he said.

“He is a great forward, I am sure that he will help us from here to the end of the season and I am convinced that he will score goals”, he added about the coffee striker.

Karanka clarified that he has several players for the match against Mallorca who are not “one hundred percent” and that he has the dilemma of “how long can they last” and “if it is better to start with them or keep them”, and also spoke of the atmosphere that is expected in Son Moix.

“As a player I loved it and as a coach even more, it means that you have something at stake. Now that we are in this situation, the atmosphere on the field has to motivate us more”, he stated in this regard.

“There are four games left and the only way is to go all together: club and fans. I notice a fantastic atmosphere from everyone ”, he commented on the controversy of the week due to the confrontation between the club and various sectors of the fans.