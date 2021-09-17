Karate, Busà: “But what a retirement! After the gold in Tokyo I aim for the 3rd world title”

The first Olympian blue in karate, visiting the Gazzetta, reveals secrets and curiosities. And relaunch the challenge ahead of the Dubai World Cup in November

Chiara Soldi & commat; thatsamoney_



“Gorilla is in the Gazzetta!”. This is how Luigi Busà begins when he arrives at the editorial office. Sports T-shirt and shorts, hat and beard. He looks like a kid, but in less than a month he will turn 34 (October 9). For him, age is just a number, the soul is that of a playful. In a short time the editorial office becomes his home, jokes with journalists, takes selfies with everyone, shows off the very heavy medal won in Tokyo: the first Olympic gold in the history of blue karate, which made its debut in Japan. But it doesn’t end here for the “Gorilla d’Avola”, who announces: «I’m not retiring: in November I’m aiming for the 3rd senior world title and then … who knows, I’m still hungry». Friendly, confident and down to earth. A character to be discovered. Thanks to 10 numbers …

2768 MESSAGES – Whatsapp on tilt after the triumph. “After the gold I picked up my phone and found Whatsapp clogged, I didn’t open my social networks for fear … I just know that in a short time I already had 30 thousand more followers. The only thing I did was video call my parents: in Italy it was 3 pm and they were in full party. I didn’t understand anything, but it was wonderful to see them so happy “.

15 MINUTES – A quarter of an hour that changes life. “Nicoletta Romanazzi, my mental coach, taught me to win lightly, without pressure. In Tokyo the preliminary rounds didn’t go very well, I was very tense. She followed me from home and realized that something was wrong. I video call: “That’s not you”, he said. Then we started the breathing exercises together. For 15 minutes I felt like I was under hypnosis. When I opened my eyes again I thought: “Today I win.” In the semifinal I was back to being the “Gorilla d’Avola” that everyone knows. And in the final, well, you know how it went. It’s not magic, but realizing that 75% of the champion is in the head. ”

2 POSTER – Ronaldo and Vieri the Inter idols. “I have always been a fan of Inter and as a child, in my bedroom, I had the giant poster of Ronaldo, Il Fenomeno, and that of Vieri: they drove me crazy. But I would like to know CR7, I see it similar to me: the hard work, the care of nutrition, dedication. Of course she doesn’t love parties as much as I do, but … “.

6 DARK MONTHS – Physical tempered by pain and crisis. “In January I had Covid, it was tough. In March they found a physical problem with my dearest friend, Yuri Schiavoni, Carabinieri technician. In April the magic of love was broken. In July my coach Claudio Guazzaroni it was not good. The world fell on me: I was in pain and my head was full of thoughts. Some days I did not connect, I used to put gel on my toothbrush instead of toothpaste. It was difficult months that I will want to tell better together with Yuri and Claudio : seeing them react with enormous strength, returning to the gym just for me, recharged me. And I realized that after so much pain, great joy always comes “.

14 YEARS – Loading... Advertisements The unpaid bills and the scrubbed one. “For my father I have always been the dutiful kid. Woe betide. But he doesn’t know that, every now and then, I would party with my friends and mix up some pranks. How to escape from the restaurant without paying … Once they even caught us with the cameras and we took a good grooming “.

8 SCARAMANTIC RITES – The blue costume under the karategi. “I was the most superstitious person in the world. Since I was a kid, I wore a blue costume under my karategi, over the years it was tight and very uncomfortable, but I couldn’t get on the mat without it. After they gave me a necklace I won 8 out of 8 races . The 9th was the World Cup in Paris: before the final I lost the cross, I overturned the entire hotel and the building to find it, I felt I would lose. Then I won the title anyway. I had to leave the room last, repeat phrases to myself. .. I had 8 superstitious rituals to follow. With the help of my mental coach I realized that they were only ballast and I got rid of them “.

Mask down and fine risk. “On the podium I could not contain the joy. I took off the mask to sing the hymn, jumped like crazy, hugged everyone. Once I got off they wanted to fine me for not following the Covid protocols, but I convinced them not to make me pay The Japanese also had a laugh!

1 THE HERO IN THE HOUSE – A special dad who acts as a teacher. “Papa Nello has been my hero since I was little. Back from Tokyo we sat on the sofa and hugged for 3 minutes, they seemed endless. He told me:” We did it! “. He always believed in that chubby child whom everyone called “the arancina con le mani”, never stopped telling me that Aghayev was strong, but that I was stronger. He knows what I’ve been through in the last few months and that’s why he wanted to tell me that strength and the courage I showed made him proud. His approval is worth much more than this Olympic gold. But it’s time for me to be more father than teacher and he understood that. Our relationship is now better than ever. ” .

2022 THE DEGREE – Exercise Science: 2 exams at the end. “I miss 2 exams for the degree in Exercise Science.

In the future I would like to become blue karate dt. I’m also interested in sports politics, I have an excellent relationship with Malagò: I would like to be the right figure of reference between Coni and the federation. But first I have to study a lot, some things cannot be improvised “.

7 PASSION FOR CINEMA – Denzel a myth, John Q top film. “I love cinema, the seventh art. My favorite actor is Denzel Washington, I know all his films by heart: John Q is the only one who always makes me cry every time I watch him. Am I being an actor? dreamer, how realistic: I should take at least 3 diction courses before, and maybe that wouldn’t be enough (laughs). Of course, if it were a part where I have to show karate, why not! Marco D’Amore (Ciro Di Marzio in Gomorra, ed) contacted on Instagram: “Your victory moved me so much”, he wrote. He also invited me to the premiere of Gomorrah 5. If what comes from what, never say never. .. “.