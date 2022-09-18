Karate Kid will return to the big screen

Attention martial arts fans: a new Karate Kid movie is in development, according to Sony, and could be released on June 7, 2024, after 14 years without a new film in the saga.

The most recent installment of Karate Kid was released in 2010. Starring Jaden Smith as the young pupil, and with Jackie Chan as the wise teacher, this reboot did not please the audience, so no more installments were made.

However, the popularity of the Netflix series cobra kai in which numerous Karate Kid characters appear, such as the star Daniel LaRusso, has aroused the interest of producers who decided to give the franchise a new opportunity.

Although there is already a tentative release date, there is still no synopsis, script or confirmed cast for the production, which was not the only one about which Sony spokesmen offered news.

Two movies from the Spider-Man universe were rescheduled: madam webwhich will feature the participation of Dakota Johnson, will be released on February 16, 2024, while Kraven: the Hunterwill hit the big screens on January 13, 2023.

Garfield, with Chris Pratt lending his voice to the friendly orange cat, will be released on May 24, 2024, while 65a suspenseful story that will star Adam Driver in the title role, will be released on March 10, 2023.