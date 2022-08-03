Kardashian Beauty product recalled due to banned substance

A Kardashian Beauty hair care product is currently the subject of a consumer recall. According to the government, it contains a substance banned in France.

Red card for Kardashian Beauty. A hair care product from the brand is subject to a consumer recall from August 3. In question: the presence of a prohibited substance in the product presenting a risk to the environment, indicates the government.

The product in question is called Black Seed Dry Oil. This is a hair treatment based on nigella oil, also called black cumin oil. This type of oil is recommended for brittle hair to revitalize it.

Black Seed Dry Oil was marketed in several French outlets between February 1 and June 16. The government is asking customers to stop using the product.

The Kardashian Beauty cosmetics brand was created by the three Kardashian sisters: Kim, Khloe and Kourtney. They had previously collaborated to launch their clothing brand, Kardashian Kollection.