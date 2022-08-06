Kardashian clan controversies

The Kardashian clan is never far from controversy! Here are some examples.

Kim Kardashian’s rapid weight loss

Kim Kardashian is heavily criticized after proudly claiming to have lost 16 pounds in a week for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala 2022.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split

In 2017, Rob Kardashian publish the naked photos of Blac Chyna on social networks throwing fire on a separation which was already supercharged.

Kylie Jenner’s injections at 17

Lip injections Kylie Jenner then 17 years old aroused outrage.

The controversial marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

In 2011, the Kardashian clan is accused of having organized the marriage, which lasted 72 days, between Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries to foam the ribs.

Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday

While the planet is in lockdown to contain the pandemic in October 2020, Kim Kardashian posts on Instagram the photos of his 40th birthday taken on a private island with family and friends.

The stormy relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

The multiple infidelities of Lamar Odom surface, the former NBA star allegedly cheated on numerous occasions Khloe Kardashian with whom he was married from 2009 to 2016.

Kanye West’s entry into politics

Dressed in a bulletproof vest, Kanye West announces his participation in the US presidential campaign in July 2020 with an embarrassing speech Kim Kardashian.

Adultery by Scott Disick

Shocking adultery photos of Scott Disick are published in 2015, while he is in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian for 9 years.

Kim Kardashain’s ‘blackface’ scandal

Promoting its new beauty products in 2017, Kim Kardashian is accused of “blackface” in many promotional photos.

Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

The fame of Kim Kardashian would be nothing without its biggest controversy, the release of a video of his lovemaking in 2007.

What does the Kardashian clan have in store for us next? Only the future will tell us!

