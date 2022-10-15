Kardashian critics mock Kim for going ‘overboard’ after catching star photographing her own shadow in new pic

KIM Kardashian was accused of a big photo editing problemI.

Fans think they caught the reality TV star Photoshopping her own shadow in recent Skims footage.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian recently shared new photos of Skims on Instagram[/caption]

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

But fans noticed something unusual about the shape of her shadow.[/caption]

Last week, Kim, 41, posed in a form-fitting black jumpsuit from her brand’s new Glam range.

The mum-of-four showed off her slim figure in the one-piece that showed off her cleavage and behind.

But fans think they’ve now spotted a sign that the image has been photoshopped.

The photo was recently shared on social media and fans claimed that Kim’s shadow looked oddly distorted.

More infoKim Kardashian THE WAY OF MEMORY Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable in throwback photo with makeup artist

Some accused the Keeping up with the Kardashians alum of a “Photoshop failure,” referring to an error in the photo that could have been edited with Adobe Photoshop or another professional photo-editing suite.

The photo debate gave fans a chance to slam the TV personality, as one user wrote, “She’s so overexposed and washed out…shark jumped.”

“Kim really thinks she’s 25,” squealed another.

A third accused the Skims boss of “fighting retirement” while another called her photo editing “incredible”.

JUST BIKI-NING

However, this isn’t the first time recently that Kim has been convicted over an alleged Photoshop failure.

In August, she was accused of editing new bikini photos shared on her Instagram account.

Kim had posed in a brown bandeau bikini top while sipping a drink in the pool.

A TikTok fan pointed out that the pool water pattern appeared “distorted”, suggesting the image had been manipulated.

OH-NO, KHLO

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, has also been notoriously accused of over-editing her photos on social media.

In April, she left fans stunned by showing off her abs in a Good American crop top.

Fans were stunned by the unusual appearance of her navel in the photos, claiming it was evidence of “Photoshopping”.

In May, Kourtney Kardashian was also accused of enhancing her Instagram snaps as fans compared her social media posts to unedited paparazzi snaps.

Wearing the same black dress on her honeymoon in Portofino, Italy, the Poosh founder looked noticeably slimmer and more chiseled on Instagram than in the untouched snaps.

Social media has helped the Kardashian sisters build their business empires, with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney boasting a combined total of 808 million followers on Instagram alone.

However, Kylie Jenner, who has the most followers with 371 million IG followers, was praised for showing off her natural body online after the birth of her baby in February.

ICT Tac

Kim was recently slammed on TikTok as a user accused her of Photoshopping her bikini photos[/caption]

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian sisters are regularly criticized for editing their photos on social media[/caption]