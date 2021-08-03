Kardashian: family, business, divorces. Portrait of a clan that marked an era

The news of the closure, after 14 years on TV, of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, The reality show, which in the original version is entitled “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” is the news that seems to announce the end of an era: during 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and many spin-offs the public has followed the luxurious and eventful life of a Californian family clan that has become more famous than the Kennedys in the last 20 years (and perhaps even more famous than the Kennedys (and perhaps even more rich). Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner starred with their respective partners. An enlarged big family with all the right ingredients for success. Kim immediately became the most famous, but the idea (of 2006) to let the cameras into the house is of Kris, 65, the matriarch: mother of Kim, Rob, Kourtney and Khloé with Rob Kardashian, the first husband, and of Kendall and Kylie with the second, Bruce Jenner, former Olympic champion of Decathlon, who in 2015 , after divorcing Kris in 2014, announces that she has begun the transition as a transgender woman and has been Caitlyn Jenner since then. Loves, engagements, betrayals, husbands, ex-husbands who change sex, births, quarrels, family celebrations … Everything, or almost everything, of the clan’s life has ended up in the reality show that over the years has become one of the most followed in the USA (in Italy it is broadcast on Sky) and on which each member has built his fortune: taking advantage of the television and social popularity, the exuberant sisters Kim, Kris, Kylie and the others have become entrepreneurs by launching their fashion brands , beauty, lifestyle. They wrote books and sold perfumes. Conducted talent and opened shops. An empire.