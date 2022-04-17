Kardashian family celebrates Easter with giant chocolate eggs

The kardashian family met again, after his time on the red carpet for the premiere of his new reality show, “The Kardashians”. On this occasion, they came together again to celebrate Easter very much in the style Chris Jenner.

The mother of the Kardashian clan prepared an eccentric candy table with flowers, decorations and sweets, but what caught the most attention were the giant chocolate eggs personalized with the name of each of the family members.

“Oh my God, look what my mom did. She has chocolate eggs for all the children…also for all the adults“, said kim kardashian in a video he posted on his Instagram stories.

The clip that the businesswoman shared with her followers also showed the gifts and treats that Kris had prepared for each of her family members in honor of the holiday.

At the same time, Kylie Jenner She unveiled the beautiful decorations at her mother’s house on her Instagram story. While Kourtney Kardashian also shared the table setting showing Easter eggs with her and her fiancé’s names carved on them, Travis Barker.

Kris She proudly posted her fantastic residency party through an Instagram Story, including a photo of her with Khloé Kardashian in matching outfits. “Happy Easter from me and my bunny @khloekardashian“, wrote.

khloe He shared some of the details of the family celebration, as well as some videos in which his daughter is seen True Thompson participating in the Easter egg hunt.