Kardashian fans accuse Kim Kardashian of overshadowing ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson after spotting clue in new video

KARDASHIAN fans have accused Kim of overshadowing her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson after spotting a clue in a new video.

This comes six weeks after their split.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, Kim, 41, shared a series of videos as she endured an ice bath at an exclusive health club in New York City.

Fans could tell the club was playing songs by Ariana Grande, 29, who is 28-year-old Pete’s ex-fiancée.

A spa staff member used his iPad to cue up tracks such as Stuck with U, 7 Rings and Thank U, Next, a song that even references Pete.

Social media users were quick to catch on to the exes’ strange clash.

“Not her shading our boyfriend,” wrote one Pete fan.

“I want this to be one of the iconic videos after 10 years,” posted another.

A third wrote: “I don’t think she [Kim] internalized that again.

But one suggested: “She definitely doesn’t care, she’s a grown woman. »

Kim and Pete revealed they split in August after ten months of dating.

They first connected on the set of Saturday Night Live, two years after Pete and Ariana called off their engagement.

The singer said “yes” to the comedian almost immediately after their first date in May 2018, but split five months later.

Another thing Kim and Ariana have in common is that Pete has inked his body with a number of tattoo tributes to both of them.

He wears a mark of Kim’s name on his chest, a tattoo of his four children’s initials on his neck, and another patch that reads, “My daughter is a lawyer.”

For Ariana, he got five tattoos, including the artwork from her Dangerous Woman album inked on her neck.

However, he covered this with a simple black heart after their separation.

Kim and Pete’s breakup has been blamed on their 13-year age gap and insider-loaded work commitments.

But Kim and Ariana, who often meet at celebrity events, aren’t the only celebrities the King of Staten Island has dated.

The actor has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Olivia O’Brien, Phoebe Dynevor and Cazzie David.

However, he is now believed to be happily single and working on his next sitcom, Bupkis.

