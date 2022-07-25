Kardashian fans accuse Kylie Jenner of ‘botched plastic surgery’ after noticing something ‘cringe’ about her breasts

KARDASHIAN fans have accused Kylie Jenner of ‘botched plastic surgery’ after noticing something ‘cringe’ on her breasts in Kourtney’s wedding dress.

In May, Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker walked down the aisle and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kylie, 26, modeled a stunning floral dress as she attended a family party on a yacht.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum teamed the stunning look with sandals, white sunglasses and a red lip during the outing.

The reality star held her daughter Stormi’s hand as they made their way to the yacht.

According to The Daily Mail, the four-year-old girl wore a white Dolce and Gabbana summer dress.

She also wore the same dress when dancing with her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, in a TikTok video.

Kardashian fans seemed to talk more about Kylie’s boobs than her dress in an online thread.

FAN THEORIES

Fans claimed that “one boob looked way bigger than the other” upon closer inspection.

Followers claimed the ‘uneven breast size’ was due to the KUWTK star allegedly having had ‘botched plastic surgery’ or because she was breastfeeding.

In February, Kylie and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 31, welcomed her second child.

The couple did not announce the name of Stormi’s little brother.

COMMENTS

One reviewer said, “Oh! What happened here? Her breasts don’t look good. »

Another reviewer wondered, “Is this supposed to happen when you’re breastfeeding?

A third reviewer agreed and added, “Yeah, it’s normal when you have boobs, especially if you’re a new mum. What she is. »

A fourth person said: ‘We all know it’s like that because of her plastic surgery and rejection and unhealthy body standards. »

A commentator chimed in: “The irregularities look so bad. The surgeon was probably drunk when he botched that boob job. »

‘ONE MINUTE FROM NEW YORK’

KUWTK fans also backed down when Travis made an unsafe for work (NSFW) comment on his baby mama’s Instagram.

Rapper JackBoys uploaded a snapshot of himself leaning against a street wall in New York City.

He captioned the post: “I arrived in a minute in New York. »

Kylie skipped the comments section and posted an emoji with a sticking out tongue and some pregnant woman emojis.

Travis responded with two brown hearts, some running man emojis, and a cloud.

Fans assumed their emoji language meant baby number three was on the way.

One theorist theorized, “What do these emojis even mean? Come home, let’s have a baby? »

Another person wondered, “Does this mean she is still pregnant? »

A commenter chimed in, “Kylie, baby girl, you haven’t even introduced your second baby. »

