Kardashian Fans Are Convinced Kourtney Really Is Pregnant After Spotting Details In Hulu Show’s New Promo Photo

KOURTNEY Kardashian posed in a peculiar way in the new promotional photo for her family’s Hulu show.

The reality star, 43, has faced countless rumors that she may be expecting a baby with Travis Barker, 46.

5

Kourtney hasn’t done much to quell rumors that she’s pregnant with her fourth and first child from rocker hubby Travis.

The Hulu star has regularly covered her belly in recent photos and did it again on Wednesday.

The new The Kardashians Season 2 ad promised, “Expect the unexpected.”

In the glitzy promotional photo, Kendall Jenner, Khloé, momager Kris, Kim and Kylie Jenner all posed in black on a nude angular couch — Kourtney stood the farthest back.

‘HIDDEN BEHIND KYLIE?’

Not only that, but Kourtney seemed to hide her belly behind Kylie slightly strategically.

Fans flooded Reddit with what they called the final clue she’s been secretly waiting for, much like the caption may have also hinted.

One wrote, “Why is Kourtney so far away? »

Another accused: “Kourt is hiding a baby bump behind Kylie and this dress???? »

Most read in Entertainment

A third also observed that Kourtney’s dress seemed a little less showy, instead featuring layers upon layers of fringe.

Although he always matched in black like everyone else, the style was certainly different.

“I love Khloe’s hair like that! I’m really not a fan of Kourtney’s ‘bangs’ or what those bangs are supposed to do,” this fan wondered.

CLOTHES AND INDICES

Kourtney has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband Travis also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler.

Fans spotted plenty of other clues that she’s keeping her pregnancy a secret — aside from the fact that she regularly shares food cravings on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the famous sister went to Ohio with her man Blink-182 while he was on tour.

She shared a staggering batch of brightly lit images as she was at a snack stop – wearing a massive jacket and baggy t-shirt despite the peak summer heat.

The TV star previously shared photos from her romantic vacation in Milan, Italy with her new hubby.

In one photo, Kourtney posed in front of an open window and wore a tight black dress.

Eagle-eyed Kardashian fans claimed to have spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

They jumped into the comments section and asked for an update on the baby news.

” Pregnant? asked one user while another wrote: “A baby? »

One said, “She’s pregnant! »

So far, Kourtney hasn’t confirmed — or denied — anything via social media.

BABY FIGHT

On family reality show The Kardashians, viewers watched Kourtney’s struggle to have another baby.

In Season 1, the couple underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

Fans also watched Kourtney’s bizarre methods in her attempts to get pregnant with a fourth child.

In the last episode, she tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

Sitting down to lunch with Steph Shepherd, 32, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day. »

Steph looked worried as she asked, “Why? »

Kourtney replied, “To make babies. »

She and Travis have also done some “sex cleansing” in the name of fertility.

Season 2 of the family’s Hulu show begins airing September 22.

5

5