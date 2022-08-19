Kardashian Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Had TWO Secret Plastic Surgeries As They Spot ‘Signs’ In New Photos

KARDASHIAN fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner had two secret plastic surgeries.

Fans think they’ve spotted the signs after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a series of new photos.

Kylie, 25, shared the new photos on her Instagram on Thursday.

Captioned, “out n about”, the post shows the makeup mogul wearing a skin-tight blue denim dress as she poses next to a silver Mercedes G-Wagen.

Other additions to Kylie’s fleet of luxury vehicles can be seen in the background as the Hulu star models her matching denim bag and animal print heels.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Los Angeles native’s new outfit.

One person wrote, “That’s a yes from me,” while another added, “King Kylie era.”

Two other fans commented, “invented wholesale denim” and “those cuts lately!! »

Fans on Reddit reposted the photos to a dedicated Kardashian board, where many mentioned that something had surfaced about the Hulu star.

One person asked, “Where did her boobs go? »

A second replied jokingly: “On vacation with his butt. »

Another Redditor flatly said, “We get it. Your a** is chickening out like the rest of your family. Yawn. »

While the fourth person wrote: “Okay! I don’t know if it’s the angle or the outfit, but she looks [thinner]. As if she looks smaller too, is Kylie leaving the bbl era?

Kylie’s denim dress was designed by Y Project and the boots were vintage Gucci x Tom Ford.

The reality TV star’s boots, which were released in 1999, cost more than $4.5,000, while her car costs $135,000.

To complete the look, she wore a pair of Loewe sunglasses, which retail for $430.

LUXURY TASTES

She posed, showing off her expensive taste, as she headed to an event honoring 818 Tequila – her sister Kendall Jenner’s brand.

The mum-of-two was joined by the rest of her famous family at the party.

Fans noted the looks of Khloe, 38, and Kim Kardashian at the event, highlighting how slim the two women looked.

The Good American co-founder was seen sporting a sheer dress that hugged her slim figure, while Kim showed off her increasingly slim waist in a black jumpsuit.

Fans grew concerned about the sibling duo as they documented their intense workouts and continually flaunted their figures.

BB-LEAVE BEHIND

Khloe has been rumored to have had her buttock implants removed after fans noticed her tiny behind in new photos.

The reality star appeared to have a significantly reduced posterior as she wore a white jumpsuit to attend a screening of the Kardashian finale on Wednesday.

Khloe, who has raised concerns with her drastic weight loss in recent months, accessorized the one-piece jumpsuit with oversized ’70s-style sunglasses, white stiletto heels and a black handbag.

The mother-of-one was joined by the rest of her famous family at the screening, which took place at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Fans claimed that Khloe’s butt looked visibly smaller and as if her supposed implants had been removed.

One wrote on an Instagram fan page, “She got her butt lift cut like Kim I see. »

Another agreed, writing, “Bum looks tiny! »

Khloe has faced years of speculation that she had buttock surgery, although she denied the gossip in April.

After sharing a video of herself working out in tight leggings, one fan commented, “Omg you can see her implants when you stretch. A 2nd layer of her buttocks on her buttocks [sic].”

It wasn’t long before Khloe clapped back at the comment, denying the claims and insisting the crease in question was due to the style of the stitching on her leggings.

The reality star replied, “Lol silly goose. This is the seam design of the leggings. it’s too funny ah!

“You just want to believe anything wrong,” alongside a laughing emoji.

When Khloe was in her early thirties, her bottom got a lot of attention as it looked out of proportion to the rest of her body in the tight skirts and pants.

However, in 2021, Khloe’s butt appeared to have been reduced.

Fans noticed he looked smaller than before and wondered if she had taken out the fillers they suspected he had.

